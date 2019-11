Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio-- More than 50 vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstate 80 west in Mahoning County on Tuesday.

It happened west of state Route 46 near Austintown, WKBN in Youngstown reported.

I-80 west is closed between SR-46 and CR-18, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. I-80 east is also closed between I-76 and SR-48.