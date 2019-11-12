Here’s what you need to know about Ohio’s deer gun hunting season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — ODNR is getting the word out about deer gun hunting season, which is coming up next month.

According to a press release, the weeklong season goes from Dec. 2-8 with an extra weekend scheduled for Dec. 21-22.

“Ohio’s deer hunting seasons provide the perfect chance to get outdoors and experience the Buckeye State’s bountiful deer hunting opportunities,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Deer hunting is a fun way to enjoy nature while making memories. Hunters put healthy free-range food on the table and venison is highly-valued and sustainable food options for thousands of Ohioans.

Last year, Ohio hunters harvested more than 70,000 deer.

ODNR said the statewide bag limit is six deer with only one Buck allowed. There are also restrictions on the types of weapons used.

