Event celebrating hard seltzer coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Fans of hard seltzers, rejoice! An event celebrating the low-carb, alcoholic beverage is coming to Cleveland.

All Fizzed Up: Ohio’s First Hard Seltzer Event is Saturday, March 21 at the Agora Theatre from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy samples from 25 companies and more than 100 varieties. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks and other vendors.

“The average hard seltzer fan has only sampled a small percentage of the wide variety of offerings on the market. Come to ALL FiZZED UP to taste-test and discover new favorites!” the event page said.

General admission tickets are $45 and VIP tickets are $65 in advance. Obviously, 21 and over only.

Tickets are available here