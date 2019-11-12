Even Geauga County residents agree: Too soon for this much snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW)-- Enduring a lot of snow is nothing new for people who live in the snowbelt. But even for many of them, this winter storm is a little too much, too soon. People in parts of Geauga County are digging out from more than a half foot of snow.

Snow blowing the driveway is one of the first things Adam Hruska had to tackle when he arrived home in Geauga County's Hambden Township Tuesday evening.

"It's pretty hard packed. It's a real kind of damp snow. It doesn't snow blow very well, but outside of that, it's pretty typical," Hruska said.

While dad cleared away the snow, his children enjoyed playing in it This is not an overwhelming amount for people who live in the snowbelt, but many did not think they would see this much snow this early in the season.

"The Farmer's Almanac said December, we were gonna have a really mild November, so we weren't really expecting this... We probably got at least 7 or 8 inches," Hruska said.

The thick blanket of snow turned the Chardon Square into the usual perfect postcard scene. Many people here said the snow is the reason they live here and some took full advantage of the early winter.

"We're going snowmobiling, but we usually don't get to get out this time of year, we don't get snow like this, but we got about foot last night, so we're getting out there," Erik Bright said.

"I spend my winters in Florida, so I hate it, it's cold, my face hurts," Gabby Brown said.

"You live in Northeast Ohio, you can't not like it," Bright said.