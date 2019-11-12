School Closings and Delays

Dayton police chief says ‘hearts are broken’ over slain detective

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief says hearts are broken over the death of a detective shot while serving a drug-related warrant.

Dayton Chief Richard Biehl called Det. Jorge Del Rio a "noble, selfless public servant" during funeral services Tuesday for the 30-year police veteran at the University of Dayton Arena.

The 55-year-old detective died Thursday, three days after being shot while working with a drug taskforce.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said it was lucky for Dayton that Del Rio's family moved from Mexico City when he was young. DeWine said his life confirmed the American Dream.

A procession later wound through the streets of Dayton before ending at a funeral chapel for a private service.

Three men have been charged in Del Rio's death.

