LIVE: Crews work around the clock to clear roads as snow continues to fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – More than 400 plows from the Ohio Department of Transportation are on the roads as a WINTER STORM WARNING impacts Northeast Ohio.

ODOT reports no major issues.

Speed limits on I-90 east and westbound between SR-44 and SR-528 have been reduced to 50 mph.

ODOT has a few areas listed as possible trouble spots.

IR 90 @ SR 252

IR 480 @ SR 10

IR 71 @ Drake Rd

IR 77 @ SR 82

IR 271 @ Medina Line Road

IR 271 @ IR 77

IR 77 @ SR 82

IR 76 @ Portage/Summit County Line

Steels Corners Rd. @ Mud Brook

SR 225 @ Berlin Reservoir

IR 71 @ TR 245 Camp Road curve

SR 183 @ Sandy Creek/Linden Rd

IR 77 @ Belden Village Exit

SR 11 @ Mahoning/Columbiana County

IR 76 @ Portage/Summit County Line

IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd

SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45

US 422 @ SR 44

US 422 @ TR 188 River Rd.

IR 271 @ IR 90

IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.

SR 528 @ SR 166

SR 45 @ Rock Creek

IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line

IR 90 @ CR 221 Paine Rd.