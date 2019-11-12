Cleveland police need help locating missing 12-year-old girl

Live video and blog: Winter storm impacts Northeast Ohio
Posted 7:03 am, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02AM, November 12, 2019

Courtesy of Cleveland Police Department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered 12-year-old girl named Ta’Jianna Hobson.

According to the department, she is a resident at the Jane Edna Hunter building owned by Cuyahoga County’s Children and Family Services.

She reportedly told the staff on Monday that she wanted to stay with her uncle and then walked south on East 40th Street.

Ta’Jianna was last seen wearing a scarf, gray sweater, black tank top, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623- 5300.

