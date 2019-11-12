Cleveland Comedy Festival begins Wednesday

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Comedy Festival is back for another year!

The festival runs Wednesday though Sunday, and features performances at Kennedy’s Theatre at Playhouse Square and Not Your Parents Basement State at 78th Street Studios inside Superelectric Pinball.

“We think we have a great mix of performers,” said John Wellington, co-director of the Cleveland Comedy Festival. “There is something for every taste – whether it be cutting edge comedy or family fare.”

National acts Shane Torress and Curtis Cook, as well as local favorite Brian Kenny and Juanda Mayfield are set to preform.

More on the Cleveland Comedy Festival here