Case or not a case? Test your legal knowledge

Posted 11:49 am, November 12, 2019, by
Data pix.

Tom Merriman from Merriman Legal returned to studio to talk about possible legal scenarios. If you have a question, reach out to Merriman Legal.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.