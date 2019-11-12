Ashtabula County still digging out from first major snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW)-- The lake effect snow has finally slowed down, but all across Ashtabula County people are still digging out from Tuesday’s wallop.

In Rock Creek, they said blizzard-like conditions and relentless squalls started around 5 a.m., then continued on and off all day. Craig Snyder said it’s the worst first snowfall of the season that anyone can recall. At one point, the snow was falling at a rate of 3 inches every 15 minutes.

“I’ve never seen a snowfall like this for the first one ... Never,” Snyder said. “I think we have 14 inches at home.”

Plows were out in force, but couldn’t keep up. No one could, said Snyder, who was out plowing all day long and well into the evening hours, until he was too cold to continue.

“And it’s the worst because it’s the wet heavy snow,” Snyder said.

The weight of the snow caused many evergreens to sag and some trees with leaves still on them began to buckle. Multiple accidents were reported on Interstate 90 and traffic backed up for 5 miles leading into the county.

Secondary roads were even more treacherous. Several cars could be seen lying in ditches Tuesday night in Austinburg and Jefferson.

“I was in Jefferson, the snow was up to my knees, at least this deep 15 to 18 inches where I was at,” said Mike Schwentker. “It was kind of a nightmare... What’s the rest of the year gonna be like.”