Recipes courtesy of Western Reserve School of Cooking

Apple, Sausage & Cornbread Stuffing

Serves 8

8 cups cubed stale cornbread (use whatever recipe for this you like, just make sure it is not too sweet)

2 Tbs. Olive oil

1 lb bulk Italian sausage

2 medium onions, chopped

4 ribs celery, chopped

4 large clove garlic, chopped

¼ cup parsley, chopped

1 Tbs. fresh thyme or 1 tsp. Dried

3-4 leaves fresh sage

salt and pepper, to taste

3 Granny smith apples, peeled and chopped

2-3 cups chicken or turkey stock

4-6 Tbs. Unsalted butter, softened

Leave the cornbread out overnight on sheet pans to allow them to dry out. You can do this up to two days ahead and place them in sealed plastic bags until needed. Heat the olive oil and brown off the sausage and then add onions and saute for a few minutes then add the celery, apples and garlic. Continue to saute until they are translucent and wilted. Add the parsley, thyme and sage. Saute a few minutes longer. Season with some salt and pepper.

Transfer to a bowl and allow to cool.

Place the cornbread in a large bowl and mix in the onion mixture. Warm the stock so the cornbread will absorb the liquid faster. Add the stock as needed. It is easier to add more stock to a dry stuffing then to add more cornbread that you may not have. You want the stuffing to be moist, but not too wet.

After you've added enough stock to make the cornbread moist, transfer it to a buttered casserole dish and dot the top with the butter and bake covered at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes or until the stuffing is heated through. Remove the cover and return to the oven for 10-20 minutes, or until the top is browned.

Allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Vegan Cornbread Dressing with Mushrooms

1 Recipe Vegan Cornbread

1 Tbs olive oil

1 onions, diced

2 ribs celery, diced

1 lb sliced mushrooms, you can use button mushrooms, wild mushrooms or a combination

salt and pepper, to taste

1 tsp dried sage

1 tsp dried thyme

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 ½ – 2 cups warm vegetable stock

The day before make the cornbread and once it is cool break it up on to a sheet pan and allow to dry out over night.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place the cornbread in a large bowl.

In a large skillet heat some olive oil and saute the onions for a few minutes. Add in the celery and mushrooms. Saute on medium high heat, stirring to get all the water out of the mushrooms. During this process season with salt and pepper and add in the sage and thyme. Saute until there is no liquid let in the pan. Transfer to the bowl with the cornbread. Mix well with a spoon.

Ladle in the warm stock ½ cup at a time. Stir each time to moisten the cornbread and add more as needed. You want the bread to be soft with liquid, but not falling apart. Taste and season as needed.

Brush a casserole with some olive oil and put in the dressing. Brush some olive oil on top and place in the oven for 30-40 minutes our until the dressing is heated through and is a little toasty on top.

You can an apple when you saute the mushrooms or stir in some pecans or dried cranberries as well.

Vegan Cornbread

2 tablespoons ground flax seeds

6 tablespoons water

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

1⁄4 cup sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

3⁄4 teaspoon salt

1 cup almond milk beverage, unsweetened

1⁄4 cup canola oil

Preheat oven to 425°F

Spray 8-inch-square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Bring the water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add the ground flax seed, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer the ground flax seed in the water for 3 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally.

Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt until well-combined.

Add the ground flax seed mixture, soy milk, and canola oil to the flour mixture. Beat just until smooth (do not over beat.)

Turn into prepared baking pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Cool on wire rack 10 minutes; invert cornbread onto wire rack, then turn right side up and continue to cool until warm, about 10 minutes longer.