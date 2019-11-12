Akron’s new snow removal plan gets passing grades from residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)-- Just one month after revealing an assertive new five part plan to address snow and ice removal, Tuesday's first measurable snow of the season became the first test of that plan for the city of Akron.

The early snowfall coated streets, leaving some treacherous slick conditions on area highways and taking some residents here by surprise.

"It's Ohio, I knew it was coming, so I'm used to it you, know. I didn't think it would be this much though," said Horace Patterson, of Akron, while out brushing snow off of his car.

While not a paralyzing storm, like the one that left the city apologizing to residents for its failures last winter, Tuesday's storm did give the city the opportunity to demonstrate its resolve.

Early risers, who were up during the peak of Tuesday morning's snowfall, said they took note of the fact that the plows were already going through their neighborhoods.

"They were out about four or five o'clock this morning. I seen them and I came out the roads were fine," John Townsend said.

"Actually, there was quite a few salt trucks out this morning when I got up and going," Shawna White said. She said she left her home in Akron about 6:15 a.m., heading to Fairlawn, where she said conditions were noticeably worse as she traveled Market Street.

The city's plan includes re-drawn routes, better access to salt and added trucks to its fleet.

Many of the trucks were still out treating Akron streets by late morning after the snowfall had significantly tapered off.

Although there remains a lot of winter left, with the worst of the season yet to come, residents grading the response on Tuesday give round one to the city of Akron with passing grades.