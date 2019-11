AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, it happened in the 900 block of Concord Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV with multiple gunshot wounds.

His name is not being released pending notification of next-of-kin.

