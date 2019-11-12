× 2019 FNTD Player of the Year Finalists

CLEVELAND – It has been another exciting season of high school football across Northeast Ohio.

The regular season is now complete, and more than 60 local schools qualified for the 2019 OHSAA Football Playoffs.

The Season 23 Finale of FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is this Friday, Nov. 15 at 11:00 p.m.

But first, we need your help to select the 2019 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year.

The ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ crew of Sports Director John Telich, Sports Anchor P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin, Co-Host Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan and Producer Nick Kovach have compiled the following list of eight finalists.

Now we need your help to pick the winner.

You can vote for the most deserving student-athlete in the poll below, until Friday, Nov. 15 at 5:00 p.m.

Fan votes will count for one-fifth of the final total.

We will announce the 2019 FOX 8 Player of the Year on the Season #23 Finale of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, Friday night at 11:00 p.m.

Here are the 8 finalists in alphabetical order:

– Jalen Edwards, RB Benedictine

– Joe Formani, RB St. Edward



– Marquael Parks, RB/DB Orrville



– Drew Schiano, QB Perry (Lake Co.)



– DeaMonte Trayanum, RB/LB Archbishop Hoban



– Brian Trobel, RB Mentor



– Justin Wodtly, RB/DE, Cleveland Heights



– Ethan Wright, RB/LB Manchester

CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.