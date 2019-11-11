Woman arrested for reportedly harrassing 2-year-old girl with genetic disorder

LONG ISLAND, New York (WJW) — A Long Island woman faces a hate crime charge after allegedly using the U.S. Postal Service to harass a little girl with a genetic disorder.

Krista Sewell, 26, was arrested Thursday on a charge of felony aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Fox News reports the child involved is 2-year-old Anna Riley, who has a condition called harlequin ichtyosis. The condition causes her skin to thicken and crack when it is exposed to air. The cracks cause wounds all over her body. Her mother, Jennie Riley, shares her story on social media.

Riley reportedly wrote on Facebook Friday that she and her daughter had been harassed through graphic messages, emails and comments.

Sewell allegedly made the threats on Facebook, Instagram and GoFundMe along with letters mailed to their home.

