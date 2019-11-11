Winter storm warning, winter weather advisory continue for NE Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for eastern Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties through Wednesday morning. A warning is issued when 8″+ of snow is expected in a 24 hours period.

The highest accumulations (10-12″+ by Wednesday morning) will be focused where lake effect bands persist.

A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect this evening for all of northern Ohio with staggered expiration times Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening from west to east.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s tonight and remain there through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper teens by Wednesday morning with 10 to 15 mph winds and gusts as high as 25 mph are possible, especially closer to the lake. Below is a glimpse of the wind chills expected or Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The commutes which will exercise your patience the most will be Tuesday morning and for the snow belt, it’ll also include Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

Clipper SNOW FORECAST by between Monday evening and Tuesday at 7AM:

Snowfall forecast totals as we reach 7PM Tuesday:

A broad lake-effect snow forecast (Monday night thru early Wednesday). Latest thinking–>

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: