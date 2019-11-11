Winter Storm Warning: Several inches of snow on the way with temps in the 20s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of Northeast Ohio.

Heavy snow and lake-effect snow are expected with several inches possible.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s Monday night and remain there through Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper teens by Wednesday morning with 10 to 15 mph winds and gusts to 25 mph are possible, especially closer to Lake Erie.

Rain will turn into wet snow throughout the day Monday, with everyone picking up at least 1 to 3 inches.

Lake-effect snow develops behind that.

SNOW FORECAST by Tuesday morning:

We’ll add on to these totals Tuesday in the Primary & Secondary Snowbelt when the lake-effect snow bands set up. Stay tuned for our lake-effect snow forecast.

