‘We never gave up’: Browns hope first home win is a turning point

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - It may not have been pretty, but a win is a win.

The Cleveland Browns (3-6) held on to beat the Buffalo Bills Sunday for the first home win of the season.

Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak and the Dawg Pound silenced the Bills Mafia 19-16.

“We never gave up. That’s in our character. Just keep battling, and although, things might not go our way, its has to turn,” WR Rashard Higgins said after the game.

The hometown crowd made a big difference to the team.

DT Sheldon Richardson said it was great.

"It was electrifying out there. Every big play made, you heard the crowd roar. We’re happy to get them the W as well."

The win is also a big motivator for the team.

"We still didn’t play perfect by any means. We can still learn from the film, move forward and improve. Having a tight victory against a great team is something that we needed, especially at home. Kind of getting the monkey off our back with that one. The first win at home in Game 9 isn’t something that usually happens, but it can get us going from here,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said in the postgame press conference.

“It was good to see these guys go out and execute today. We were not perfect by any stretch of imagination, but I thought those guys showed desire, determination and played with passion. Our fans were incredible. We executed in critical moments of the game, which was to our benefit," said Head Coach Freddie Kitchens.

The team hopes this is the start of a new trend.

The Browns have a short week.

They host Pittsburgh (5-4) in a Thursday night matchup.

