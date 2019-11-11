Veteran gets house in honor of Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The road to home ownership for Mark Bricker started on the other side of the world.

The former sergeant with the 82nd Airborne spent 17 months in constant peril in Iraq, and came home injured in both body and in mind. But his spirit stayed strong and on this Veterans Day, he and his partner, Kiera, now have a place of their own.

An army of volunteers working with contractors spent more tan 300 renovating the home near the Euclid border.

"Struggling to make ends meet on top of struggling to deal with my own issues and all of that together can be overwhelming sometimes, and turns into a bit of a cycle," Bricker said.

US Bank and the Freedom Alliance, a group that supports active and retired military, helped get the ball rolling. THey took a house in need of repair and turned it into a home.

"We need to bring the civilian community more into Veterans Day that they are honoring and recognizing and working on behalf of America's veterans," said Tom Kilgannon, Freedom Alliance president.

Bricker wasn't the only veteran to receive a house on Monday. Freedom Alliance and US Bank gave away four house, including one in Sheffield Village that was presented to former Army Ranger Bryan Schrader.