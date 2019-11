CLEVELAND– Marilyn Sheppard was four months pregnant when she was beaten to death inside her family’s home in Bay Village.

After more than six decades of court cases and media fascination, we may never know who killed the 31-year-old on July 4, 1954. Her husband, Dr. Sam Sheppard, spent 10 years behind bars for her death and later court cases never truly proved his innocence.

Here is a look at the infamous murder case:

