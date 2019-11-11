University Heights officer on leave following large teen party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- A University Heights officer faces a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace after police were called to her home because neighbors complained of a large teenage party.

The University Heights chief told the FOX 8 I-Team an internal investigation is also taking place and the officer is on a paid administrative suspension.

Officer were called to Raymont Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 13 after neighbors reported kids screaming, and cars driving at a high rate of speed up and down the road.

The officer was home at the time of the party, which was held after homecoming. The officer has a teenage child.

Body and dash camera video show dozens of teens leaving the party and several police cars on the street.

"The agency recognizes the impact of this situation, and the necessity for officers to be held accountable and to a higher standard,"

Chief Dustin Rogers said. "The administration will remain diligent in ensuring the investigative processes and outcomes preserve the interests of the community, and the police services that we provide to the public."