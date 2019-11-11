Two drivers arrested for OVI in I-90 crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)-- Two drivers were arrested for operating under the influence following two crashes on Interstate 90 in Westlake.

They both happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes near Columbia Road.

Westlake police said two cars were involved in the initial crash. Another driver slowed to avoid the crash scene and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The two drivers who were under the influence were taken to hospitals. One of them is facing an additional charge for drug possession.