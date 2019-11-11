× Touchdown proposal: Die-hard Browns fan gets a W and a ring after Sunday’s game

CLEVELAND- Sunday’s Browns game held two big surprises for a die-hard fan. Lori and Steve met through their love of the Browns. The season-ticket holders live in Delaware, Ohio and travel to as many games as they can, including the Denver game last week.

Sunday, Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak and the Dawg Pound silenced the Bills Mafia 19-16.

Lori, a nurse, and Steve, a police officer, say watching football is a good stress reliever for them. The couple started out as friends and have been dating for two years.

The couple told us, this is the first home game they have been to that the Browns pulled out a win.

After celebrating the Browns’ victory, Steve popped the question, asking Lori to marry him.

She said yes! Steve told us he is just glad he was able to take a knee on the same field right after Baker Mayfield did.

Lori said they were able to meet Bernie Kosar yesterday and he was gracious enough to take a picture with them. The best part? After congratulating the newly engaged couple, Bernie removed his Super Bowl ring and placed it on Lori’s finger and he told Steve, “My ring is bigger!.”

They plan to have a fall wedding next year; and want to include something surrounding the Cleveland Browns since they’re the reason they met.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Hey, @emily_wilk Your husband wasn’t the last guy to take a knee on this field tonight 😀❤️🧡 What a great day!! pic.twitter.com/jQRK5JwjaR — Lori (@Coco010918) November 11, 2019

