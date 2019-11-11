Snow Day Calculator: What are the chances of a day off school?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The first big snow event of the season is expected to fire up Monday afternoon and continue through Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory and a winter weather warning are in effect this afternoon until Wednesday morning for most of the FOX 8 viewing area.

So, you may be wondering: Will there by school Tuesday?

We’ve got a handy little tool to help predict if your district just might get the day off.

It’s the Snow Day Calculator.

All you need is your zip code.

The calculator was created by a student at MIT and works with the National Weather Service. It all starts with your zip code.

CLICK HERE for the calculator.

****Of course, the latest school closings and delays can always be found RIGHT HERE on FOX8.com**