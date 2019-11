Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) Ezzo Sausage Company, based in Columbus, is recalling more than 25-thousand pounds of sausage products because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The sausage products were made on October 29, 30 and November 5.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1838A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Ohio.

There have been no reports of illnesses.

The recall affects more than a dozen products.

