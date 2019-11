× President Jimmy Carter hospitalized for procedure to relieve swelling on brain from recent falls

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.

A spokeswoman says the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning. President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.