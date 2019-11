CLEVELAND (WJW)– Rain changed to snow Monday night as Northeast Ohio braced for the first major winter storm of the season.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula counties. Also expect cold temperatures and wind chills in the single digits.

More on the forecast here

Click the “Submit” button below to share your photos. Mobile users can email them to tips@fox8.comĀ