ODOT prepares for first big round of winter weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Northeast Ohio, and we are on track to get our first big snow of the season.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to prepare and plan ahead before navigating slick roads.

Because rain is forecast ahead of the snow, ODOT will not be able to pretreat.

But ODOT says its drivers are ready to tackle whatever Mother Nature has in store.

ODOT drivers will likely head out around 12 p.m. Monday and start working around the clock.

ODOT wants to remind all of us to slow down and give yourself space between you and other cars.

Also, a reminder not to crowd the plow! More than 50 ODOT trucks were hit by drivers last winter season.

Please be careful.

