Man accused of extorting elderly Parma residents with unsolicited auto repairs

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– A man is accused of conning elderly victims he finds at shopping centers in Parma.

Gino Miller, 21, was arrested and charged with extorting more than $13,000 from a 63-year-old Parma resident with disabilities.

Parma police said several victims reported a man matching Miller’s description approached them in the parking lots of Marc’s stores and claimed they hit his car. Miller told the victims he worked at an auto body shop and could make the repairs on site, according to police.

“Miller then works on the vehicle, usually without permission, and removes the scratches while then demanding money by intimidating the victim. In some cases, Miller followed the victims to the bank or to their house to get the money,” police said.

Anyone who has had a similar encounter and would like to make a police report, please contact Det. Joe Duganier at 440-887-7337.