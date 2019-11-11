LIVE: President Trump attends 100th annual Veteran’s Day Parade in NYC



NEW YORK CITY, New York (WJW) – President Donald Trump will kick off the opening ceremony and parade of New York’s 100th annual Veteran’s Day Parade.

According to CBS 2, President Trump will be the first U.S. PResident to speak and lay a wreath at the Eternal Light Memorial.

Each year, the United War Veterans Council invites the commander in chief to the largest commemoration ceremony in the nation.

“As far back as we can remember, no one has ever accepted our invitation. This year, very honored, very pleased, very excited President Trump has accepted, and he’s going to be laying a wreath at the end of our opening ceremonies,” councilmember Nick Angione told CBS 2.