Huron County authorities search for missing teen

Posted 5:14 pm, November 11, 2019

Damian Henning (Photo courtesy: Huron County Sheriff’s Office)

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Damian Henning was last seen at about 2 p.m. Sunday in Perkins Township.

“We are concerned for Damian’s welfare as he has been missing for more than 24 hours,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Damian is 5 foot 10 and weighs 140 pounds. He may be driving a yellow 2002 Ford Mustang with Ohio license plate HPH 4171.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huron County Sheriff’s Office communication center at 419-663-2828.

