Hundreds of extras needed for Russo Brothers movie

MARION, Ohio (WJW) - The Russo Brothers movie, "Cherry" is filming at the Marion Correctional Facility and needs extras.
Angela Boehm Casting is booking men 18 and up for $9 per hour.
They say the role doesn't require any previous acting experience.
The filming will take place on November 14 and 15.
If you're interested, you can send a current headshot and head-to-toe shot with your name, phone, email, height and weight to angela@angelaboehmcasting.com.
“Cherry” is based on the New York Times bestseller by the same name.
The movie focuses on an Army medic struggling with PTSD and opioid addiction.
40.588670 -83.128524