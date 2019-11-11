Hundreds of extras needed for Russo Brothers movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ohio (WJW) - The Russo Brothers movie, "Cherry" is filming at the Marion Correctional Facility and needs extras.

Angela Boehm Casting is booking men 18 and up for $9 per hour.

They say the role doesn't require any previous acting experience.

The filming will take place on November 14 and 15.

If you're interested, you can send a current headshot and head-to-toe shot with your name, phone, email, height and weight to angela@angelaboehmcasting.com.

“Cherry” is based on the New York Times bestseller by the same name.

The movie focuses on an Army medic struggling with PTSD and opioid addiction.