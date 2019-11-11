× Ex-wife of convicted killer now charged in pizza delivery driver’s murder

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW)– The ex-wife of a man serving a life sentence for murder is now behind bars in the same case.

Ashley Biggs, 25, was working for Domino’s Pizza in Green on June 20, 2012 when she went missing. Biggs was strangled and left in her car in a Chippewa Township corn field. Her body was found the next day and police charged her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Chad Cobb.

Cobb pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and more, then sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Now, more than seven years later, another suspect is charged in Biggs’ murder. On Monday, New Franklin police arrested Erica Stefanko, 36, formerly known as Erica Lyon, on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, retaliation, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

New Franklin police said Stefanko ordered the pizza the night of Biggs’ disappearance, in order to lure her to a closed business. When officers arrested Cobb in 2012, he was hiding in a wooded area behind a family member’s home, and Stefanko and their children were in an SUV nearby.

Stefanko and Codd were married at the same time Cobb and Biggs were involved in a custody battle over their young daughter.

Stefanko was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop after her children were at school, police said.

