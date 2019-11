Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) This month, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local veterans as Cleveland's Own in the month of November.

Today, we honor Technical Sergeant Gregory Skrjanc of Jackson Township.

He's currently serving his 10th year with the Air Force and is stationed in Maryland.

Gregory and his wife Juliana have three kids.

