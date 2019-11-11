Cleveland APL waiving adoption fees for service members, veterans on Veterans Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Animal Protective League is waiving adoption fees for veterans and active service members on Veterans Day.

On Monday, Nov. 11, adoption fees will be waived for dogs and cats three years or older. Regular adoption fees are regularly $125 for dogs and $50 for cats.

Adopters from all United States armed forces are welcome to participate. A valid military ID is required to be eligible, and the standard adoption process will apply.

“We hope to inspire our local veterans and active service members to give these animals a loving home so that they, in turn, can experience the joy and companionship these animals will bring them,” Sharon Harvey, President and CEO of the Cleveland APL, said in a press release.

Call the APL at 216-771-4616 with any questions.

