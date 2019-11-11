Cities take stock of salt supply ahead of anticipated snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW)-- Nearly a year after at least one community and private plow companies experienced a salt shortage, several say the predicted heavy snow is not a welcome sign this early in the season.

"It's definitely bad,” said Anthony Fioritto, the Lyndhurst Service Director. “Especially, when the leaves aren't totally off the trees yet. We still have leaf pickup, that’s our priority right now until it comes to snow.”

Fioritto said it’s been several years since they experienced a serious shortage. This year, the community has purchased enough road salt to refill their already-packed garage of road salt three more times this season.

In neighboring Beachwood, Mark Lopez, assistant public works director, said they are well prepared to clear streets of snow.

Lopez said Beachwood has three full salt domes and recently purchased 2,000 tons of salt in the past few months.

“You have to be more conscious of what you’re doing because you know it gets costly, very costly,” Lopez said. “You have to be a little bit more conscious of how you apply it.”

A spokesperson for Cargill, the salt supplier for many local cities, said their road salt supply is “looking good,” and it looks forward to working with customers and delivering on commitments.

Both Lyndhurst and Beachwood said the price of road salt usually fluctuates year to year.

“If memory serves me correct, it was right around $64, $65 per ton last year,” Fioritto said. “This year, we’re on a state contract. It’s $73 per ton. So that’s $9, $10 a ton is significant.”