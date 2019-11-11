Charles Rogers, former Detroit Lions wide receiver, dies at 38

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - Former Michigan State football All-American and Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers has died at the age of 38.

Former NFL tight end Chris Baker posted about the death on Twitter.

Devastated to learn of the passing of my spartan brother Charles Rodgers. Spoke with his mom this morning. Please pray for her and his children. Please also be respectful of their privacy at this difficult time. Rip Chuck 💔 — Chris Baker (@Toten86) November 11, 2019

Nothing official has come from the family.

There is no word on his cause of death.

He was the second overall pick in the NFL draft in 2003.

He was out of the league after just three years.