Browns deal with quick turnaround as they prep for Pittsburgh

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday, but another challenge is quickly approaching.

They host the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are heating up thanks to their defense and the growing confidence in second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph, in Thursday Night Football.

“Just trying to get a plan together for Pittsburgh who of course is a huge division opponent. Passion and energy will not be a problem. We have to prepare to control our emotions, stay in the moment and play the game and play the play,” said Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens.

“They are one of the best defenses in the National Football League. They have always been good on defense. They continue to hold that torch kind of of playing good defense. They are sound. They know what they are doing. They are smart. They are tough. They are physical. There are not many weaknesses over there.”

Cleveland overcame serious red zone woes to beat Buffalo, 19-16. The Bills’ defense stopped the Browns on eight straight plays at the 1-yard line in the first quarter, prompting more criticism of Kitchens’ decision making.

“This is just my personal belief – you are dealing with different types of scenarios when you are at the 1-yard line as opposed to the 12. It is a lot more about being precise in landmarks, execution, timing and things like that when you are in red zone offense because the field diminishes. When you are down there at the 1, it is almost like being in a phone booth. It is more of a mentality thing,” Kitchens said on Monday.

