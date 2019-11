Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- For a case that has received so much exposure, there are parts of the Sam Sheppard saga that remain, to this day, misunderstood.

This week, on "Sam Sheppard: Case Closed," FOX 8's Bill Sheil will take us inside the case from the perspectives of the people who were there.

On Monday, Bill looks at the first trial, and the subsequent appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, through the lens of the man who is, in essence, the last living link to the original Sheppard trials.

More stories on the Sheppard murder here