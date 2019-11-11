20-foot-tall ‘A Christmas Story’ leg lamp visits FOX 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - An inflatable 20-foot-tall leg lamp will be touring Cleveland before it is anchored down at the 'A Christmas Story' house.

The iconic leg lamp was featured in the 1983 movies that was partly filmed in Cleveland.

The inflatable leg lamp was made by Inflatable Images out of Brunswick, Ohio.

Its official debut will be at the finish line of the 'A Christmas Story' Run 5K/10K in December.

The inflatable leg lamp will be installed on the side lawn of the 'A Christmas Story' House & Museum starting December 9.