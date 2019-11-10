Winter storm watch: Record cold & snow to start your work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A WINTER STORM WATCH is effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. 8 inches of snow is possible. The highest accumulations will be focused where lake effect bands persist.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s Monday night and remain there through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper teens by Wednesday morning with 10 to 15 mph winds and gusts to 25 mph are possible, especially closer to Lake Erie.

Get ready, the coldest air we haven’t felt since early March arrives along with widespread to lake effect snow! A wintry mix of rain and snow showers develops tonight and will remain scattered throughout the morning. You can anticipate widespread snow Veteran’s Day in the afternoon and evening. Monday evening’s commute will be tricky with moderate snow reducing visibility at times and creating slick spots on roadways. Right now the models are in agreement that this might be our first significant snowfall of the season.

SNOW FORECAST by Tuesday morning:

We’ll add on to these totals Tuesday in the Primary & Secondary Snowbelt when the lake-effect snow bands set up. Stay tuned for our lake-effect snow forecast

This looks to be the coldest November period in 5 years! The last time we had a high temperature in the 20s BEFORE November 15th was 1986!

