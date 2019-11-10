× Winter storm watch issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga & Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

It is in effect from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

***Latest weather warnings, watches and alerts, here***

The NWS says 8 inches of snow is possible. The highest accumulations will be focused where lake effect bands persist.

Winter precipitation will overspread the area on Monday as low pressure tracks northeast up the Ohio Valley. The precipitation is expected to transition to snow earlier in the day Monday in the the northwest.

As the system travels eastward, remaining areas will transition to snow on Monday evening.

By Tuesday night, lake effect snow is expected to develop across the primary snowbelt region and will continue into Wednesday morning.

Traveling could be difficult and hazardous conditions could impact your morning or evening commute. Plan accordingly.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s Monday night and remain there through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper teens by Wednesday morning.

10 to 15 mph winds with gusts to 25 mph are possible, especially closer to Lake Erie.