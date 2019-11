WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A portion of Interstate 90 is closed due to a four vehicle accident.

According to Westlake dispatch, the accident occurred on I-90 westbound near Columbia Road.

Two people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Ohio State Highway Patrol has closed the highway from Clague Road. Drivers should proceed with caution and expect delays.

Officials estimate the interstate will reopen in 35 to 40 minutes.