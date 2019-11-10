University of Maryland now offers first of its kind master’s degree in medical cannabis

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJW) — The University of Maryland is now offering a first of its kind master’s degree in marijuana.

According to the school’s website, the two-year program specifically focuses on the study of medical cannabis. Students will learn basic science, clinical uses, adverse affects and public health considerations, and federal and state laws and policies.

“The program blends online instruction with face-to-face experiences to provide students with the knowledge they need to support patients and the medical cannabis industry, add to existing research, and develop well-informed medical cannabis policy,” the school said.

The coursework does not require a background in science or medicine.

Upon graduation, students will earn a Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics.

Applications are now being accepted for Fall 2020. The application deadline is April 15, 2020.

