TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WJW) -- Two people are dead after a Porsche launched into the air and smashed into the second story of a building, police said.

According to FOX News, the sports car was traveling at a "high rate of speed" on Sunday when the driver lost control.

No one was inside the building at the time. The victims names have not been released.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the vehicle went airborne.