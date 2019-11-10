‘This is your home away from home’: Lorain opens new fire station, replacing one built 100 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio - It's a new place to call home sweet home. The City of Lorain has opened a brand new fire station on the east side to replace the one built in 1919.

"This is your home away from home," explained retired firefighter Lonnie George.

100 years later, station four firefighters are settling into a new space.

"We couldn't be happier that it's finally here and we've got a great place to live and work," said Lt. Dan McBennett.

Funds from a fire levy helped to build the new station.

"It's a great addition to this part of the city. This was an empty corner for a long time so it was very nice to see it being put to good use," said Terri George, who's lived in Lorain her whole life.

The new building is spacious with modern amenities.

"It also gives us a sense of safety and awareness that were finally giving back to the people who are protecting us," said George George, a lifetime resident of Lorain.

The station features a gear room, open living area, an office space, a workout room, tornado shelter and separate bedrooms.

"It's more comfortable for the guys especially when they come back from a fire, have to come back and clean everything and relax a little bit after it," said Lonnie George.

The dual garage doors for the fire engine will help to make their jobs easier.

"Now we're able to pull through without much problem and not have to worry about backing the truck in each time," said McBennett.

Moving from Idaho Ave to Garfield Blvd, McBennett says they're more centrally located.

"It will give us access to our citizens in a quicker time, we'll have a quicker response time throughout the district."

They've taken pieces of the past with them like the old fire station bell and sandstone blocks.

"It was tradition with Lorain fire, if you were out at station 4 after you got your probation on, you would carve your name in there and what year you got hired on," explained McBennett

As firefighters in Lorain continue to run toward danger and keep their community safe, they hope the station will serve the area well.

"Hopefully this new station will last for 100 years and serve the citizens just as well as the old station," McBennett said.

He says there is a new Station 7 in the works for the west side of town. They hope to break ground in the Spring of 2020.