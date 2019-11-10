TBDBITL performs ‘Script Ohio’ at Browns v. Bills game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State University Marching Band brought the pride of the Buckeyes to Believeland Sunday afternoon.

TBDBITL performed Script Ohio at FristEnergy Stadium as the Cleveland Browns faced off against the Buffalo Bills.

This comes just one day after the band performed their "Music of Santana" halftime show at Ohio Stadium in Columbus as the Buckeyes took on the Maryland Terrapins.

Watch the band's Cleveland performance in the video above, courtesy of FOX 8 viewer Gerry Rajnicek.

And, as always, go Browns and go Bucks!

