Salute to service: USMC veteran leads Browns out of the tunnel for Sunday’s game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Watch video from Herndon at the Boston Marathon above***

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The Cleveland Browns had a very special guest lead them out of the tunnel on Sunday.

USMC veteran Micah Herndon held the American flag as the players followed close behind.

The Tallmadge native may look familiar. He made headlines earlier this year when his legs gave out and he crawled across the finish line at the Boston Marathon. He was running in honor of his fallen comrades.

F-16s from the Toledo National Guard Base also flew overhead before the game.

To all the past & present members of the military, thank you. A special thanks to the Toledo Air National Guard Base for providing today's F-16 flyover. #BUFvsCLE | #Browns pic.twitter.com/zJOcJxBpZx — FirstEnergy Stadium (@FEStadium) November 10, 2019