Police officer suspended from work after he was caught on camera dancing naked at club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WJW) — A police officer from Arkansas is off the job for a month after he was caught on camera dancing naked at a nightclub last month.

According to KATV, Officer Cebron Hackett was suspended without pay for 30 days and ordered to complete remedial training.

He was reportedly off-duty and appeared to be highly intoxicated when he took off his clothes at the club and started dancing.

“Your actions have brought discredit and embarrassment upon the Conway Police Department and could have resulted in your arrest for Public Intoxication,” the letter from Chief Jody Spradlin said.

In the video released to the TV outlet, Hackett is also seen pushing away a security guard and stumbling onto the floor. He is then escorted away from the crowd while still naked.

Officers from Little Rock Police Department were working as security guards at the time and said they did not know Hackett was a police officer.

“Officers used discretion at the time not to arrest the subject for as misdemeanor offense, due to his cooperation and an acquaintance said they would be responsible for this subject,” the Little Rock Police Department said.

KATV said the Cownway Police Department refused to comment on the situation.