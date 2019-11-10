FOX 8 series ‘Sam Sheppard: Case Closed’ begins Monday

Posted 10:31 pm, November 10, 2019
CLEVELAND (WJW) - It is a case unlike any other in Cleveland, or American, history. The Sam Sheppard case produced three trials over 46 years - with three different and shocking verdicts.

The basic facts: A young doctor accused of murdering his wife, claiming he fought with the real killer who got away - turned the case into a media sensation that also captured the imagination of popular culture.

Watch a preview of what's ahead on Bill Sheil's series, as FOX 8 News presents "Sam Sheppard: Case Closed," in the video above.

"Sam Sheppard: Case Closed" begins Monday.

